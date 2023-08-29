The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 4 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 4 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 4.

Current Player #4 Isaac TeSlaa

Named a starter in the Razorbacks' Week 1 depth chart Monday, TeSlaa is set to have a breakout year in the SEC during the 2023 season. The Hillsdale College transfer was named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and team MVP after hauling in 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Former Player: #4 Jarius Wright

One of many great wide receivers to come from Warren High School, Wright was an All-State choice after racking up 58 catches for 1,350 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior year. In four seasons with the Razorbacks, Wright totaled 168 catches for 2,934 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 17.5 yards per catch. Following his collegiate career, Wright was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 111 professional games, he recorded 224 catches for 2,782 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former player: #4 Cedric Cobbs

A native of Little Rock, Cobbs played five seasons with the Razorbacks at the running back position. From 1999-2003, he ran the ball 589 times for 3,018 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. His best season by far was his final, as he rushed for 1,320 yards and 10 touchdowns on 227 carries in 2003. Cobbs was drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was part of a Super Bowl winning team in 2005, but was released by on Aug. 29, 2005.In five total professional games, Cobbs ran for 59 yards on 25 attempts.

Four program wins over Oklahoma