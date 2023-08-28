FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Listed are familiar and expected faces at starting spots, such as quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders, plus plenty of new faces who will be wearing the red and white for the first time.

There were a lot of position with an "OR" listed between the starters, including left tackle, slot receiver, linebacker and safety.

Two names that are noticeably missing from the two-deep include defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker and linebacker Antonio Grier, who is dealing with a quad issue.

Some surprises on the depth chart included Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. having an "OR" between him and Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas at starting linebacker, while sophomore Jordan Crook was listed as a stand-alone starter at linebacker. Freshman TJ Metcalf was listed ahed of redshirt freshman Jaylen Lewis at the "HOG" position, which was also a surprise.

Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna was listed as the punt and kick returner, which isn't much of a surprise. AJ Green is listed as the No. 2 kick returner, while Bryce Stephens is the No. 2 punt returner.

One freshman cracked the starting group and it is tight end Luke Hasz out of Bixby, Oklahoma.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Western Carolina, which is now set to kickoff at noon CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock: