Arkansas football official depth chart for Western Carolina game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Listed are familiar and expected faces at starting spots, such as quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders, plus plenty of new faces who will be wearing the red and white for the first time.
There were a lot of position with an "OR" listed between the starters, including left tackle, slot receiver, linebacker and safety.
Two names that are noticeably missing from the two-deep include defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker and linebacker Antonio Grier, who is dealing with a quad issue.
Some surprises on the depth chart included Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. having an "OR" between him and Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas at starting linebacker, while sophomore Jordan Crook was listed as a stand-alone starter at linebacker. Freshman TJ Metcalf was listed ahed of redshirt freshman Jaylen Lewis at the "HOG" position, which was also a surprise.
Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna was listed as the punt and kick returner, which isn't much of a surprise. AJ Green is listed as the No. 2 kick returner, while Bryce Stephens is the No. 2 punt returner.
One freshman cracked the starting group and it is tight end Luke Hasz out of Bixby, Oklahoma.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Western Carolina, which is now set to kickoff at noon CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Luke Hasz
|
Francis Sherman
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Tyrone Broden
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Davion Dozier
|
Dazmin James
|
WR
|
Isaiah Sategna OR Jaedon Wilson
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Cameron Ball
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr. or Jaheim Thomas
|
Brooks Both
|
|
LB
|
Jordan Crook
|
Brad Spence
|
|
HOG
|
Lorando Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
Jaylon Braxton OR Kee'yon Stewart
|
|
S
|
Hudson Clark OR Jayden Johnson
|
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
LaDarrius Bishop OR Kee'yon Stewart
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens