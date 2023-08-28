News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas football official depth chart for Western Carolina game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Listed are familiar and expected faces at starting spots, such as quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders, plus plenty of new faces who will be wearing the red and white for the first time.

There were a lot of position with an "OR" listed between the starters, including left tackle, slot receiver, linebacker and safety.

Two names that are noticeably missing from the two-deep include defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker and linebacker Antonio Grier, who is dealing with a quad issue.

Some surprises on the depth chart included Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. having an "OR" between him and Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas at starting linebacker, while sophomore Jordan Crook was listed as a stand-alone starter at linebacker. Freshman TJ Metcalf was listed ahed of redshirt freshman Jaylen Lewis at the "HOG" position, which was also a surprise.

Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna was listed as the punt and kick returner, which isn't much of a surprise. AJ Green is listed as the No. 2 kick returner, while Bryce Stephens is the No. 2 punt returner.

One freshman cracked the starting group and it is tight end Luke Hasz out of Bixby, Oklahoma.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Western Carolina, which is now set to kickoff at noon CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Luke Hasz

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Isaiah Sategna OR Jaedon Wilson

Bryce Stephens


LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Cameron Ball

Anthony Booker Jr.

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr. or Jaheim Thomas

Brooks Both


LB

Jordan Crook

Brad Spence


HOG

Lorando Johnson

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Jaheim Singletary

Jaylon Braxton OR Kee'yon Stewart


S

Hudson Clark OR Jayden Johnson



S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Dwight McGlothern

LaDarrius Bishop OR Kee'yon Stewart
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

Official Week 1 Depth Chart

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}