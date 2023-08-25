The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 8 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 8 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 8.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44IGRheXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0d4SktFc095Z1Ai PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HeEpLRXNPeWdQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdh ck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzIChAV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTUwNDQ4 NjU0MDUzNzQ2MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI1LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44IGRheXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tb1JyQ01ZMXZG Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW9SckNNWTF2RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b2huIE5hYm9ycyAoQEJ1enpKb2huTmFib3JzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1enpKb2huTmFib3JzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk1MDY0NTAy OTE4NjMxODIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player #8 Jayden Johnson

It never hurts to have Georgia native players on your team, and junior defensive back Jayden Johnson fits the bill out of Cedartown High School. Last season, he played 12 games with seven starts, making a career-best 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. In recent practices leading up to the 2023 season, Johnson has been taking first-team reps at safety. Head coach Sam Pittman named Johnson as one of the hardest-working players he has. "They’ve always had the athletic ability and some I think they’ve just decided, ‘Hey, let me focus on me and not this, where I’m at the depth chart, this, that and the other,'" Pittman said. "And can I become the player that I should be and I couldn’t rave any more about those two guys. They have totally changed their mindset in my opinion."

Former Player: #8 Tyler Wilson

A championship-level quarterback at Greenwood High School, Wilson was the No. 5 overall player in the state of Arkansas according to Rivals. In his first three seasons on campus, Wilson had 67 completions for 740 yards and seven touchdowns. Following Ryan Mallett's departure, Wilson provided little-to-no drop off as the starting quarterback. From 2011-12, the All-SEC quarterback combined for 526 completions with 7,025 yards and 45 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, and — after a short stint with the Tennessee Titans — was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on August 29, 2014.

1975: Arkansas 19 - TCU 8

Frank Broyles' 18th season as Arkansas' head coach was a good one, as the Razorbacks finished with a 10-2 record and Southwest Conference co-champions. One of those victories came against TCU at War Memorial Stadium in Week 4 of the season. After a scoreless first quarter, Arkansas took a 6-0 advantage in the second to lead at the half. The Razorbacks scored again in the third before finally allowing the Horned Frogs to cross the goal line in the fourth. Arkansas' defense was too much for the TCU comeback, and the score held for a 19-8 Razorback victory.

Matt Landers' eight touchdown receptions in 2022