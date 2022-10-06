FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Late in Arkansas' loss to Alabama last Saturday, starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was sacked, taking a couple shots to the helmet in the process. He left the game and in came Cade Fortin, a walk-on transfer who joined the program after the 2021 season.

The move was surprising to most, as fellow quarterback Malik Hornsby, who has been with the program since the 2020 season, has been listed on the depth chart as the backup quarterback in every game this season.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the game, however, the decision to bring Fortin in came as no surprise to the staff.

"That decision has been made for a while," Pittman said. "So, he's our number two quarterback, so, we put him in there."

Fortin led the final two drives of the game, and finished 4-for-10 for 35 yards.

With the question of who will start under center against Mississippi State still unanswered, Fortin could see his name called. What could he bring to an offense that has had the same signal caller since the beginning of last season?

A pro-style quarterback, Fortin provides a completely different look than what Hornsby and Jefferson provide in that, while he can move the ball on the ground, he typically relies on accurate passing and getting the ball out quickly.

Fortin's accuracy can be called into question, and rightfully so, by looking at his 49.6% overall completion percentage, but in a completely different offense than he's been in since leaving high school, it's hard to draw a helpful comparison.

As a prospect out of Suwanee, Georgia, Fortin was rated a 5.6 three-star prospect in the class of 2018, and he signed with North Carolina out of high school after flipping his commitment from Texas A&M.

Fortin appeared in four games at North Carolina and started two. He completed 23 of his 65 passes for 388 yards, throwing one interception and finding the end zone once. He also added 76 yards rushing on 14 attempts, rushing for one touchdown.

He did not play in 2019, and transferred to South Florida in 2020, where he dealt with injuries for most of the season, according to the USF website.

In the 2021 season, Fortin appeared in five games for USF, starting two of them. He then entered the transfer portal and joined the Arkansas program in January.

Pittman said during the SEC teleconference Wednesday Fortin was just looking for an opportunity after leaving South Florida, and the lack of depth in the Arkansas quarterback room in the offseason opened up an opportunity for him.

Fortin's work ethic has set him apart from most walk-on players, according to Pittman.

"We didn’t have much depth (at quarterback), and he came here," Pittman said. "He’s been an outstanding member of our team. Very mature kid, works hard, knowledgeable, good thrower and can run. I think if you asked his teammates about him, they’d say he’s been a great addition to the program."

The quarterback situation is still up in the air for Saturday's contest. Pittman said on his weekly radio show that Jefferson practiced Wednesday and would travel with the team to Starkville, but his status is still currently unknown.

Arkansas is set to play Mississippi State in at Davis Wade Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network.