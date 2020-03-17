California OL Maximus Gibbs humbled by Arkansas offer
Though the coronavirus has halted sports around the nation, virtual recruiting has continued. Arkansas offered their 18th of 19 junior offensive linemen on March 16, 6-foot-6, 340-pound Maximus Gibbs.
Gibbs is a California native with 17 offers including Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida and Oregon.
"My recruitment has been going good," Gibbs said Monday. "I am just blessed to have an opportunity like this. Hard work pays off. Being humble pays off."
Gibbs began picking up offers last summer leading to a big boom in his junior season playing for one of the best teams in the nation, St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. The team only lost one game in 2019, to Mater Dei High School, on the way to a championship against De La Salle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news