California OL Maximus Gibbs humbled by Arkansas offer

St. John. Bosco offensive guard Maximus Gibbs.
St. John. Bosco offensive guard Maximus Gibbs. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Though the coronavirus has halted sports around the nation, virtual recruiting has continued. Arkansas offered their 18th of 19 junior offensive linemen on March 16, 6-foot-6, 340-pound Maximus Gibbs.

Gibbs is a California native with 17 offers including Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida and Oregon.

"My recruitment has been going good," Gibbs said Monday. "I am just blessed to have an opportunity like this. Hard work pays off. Being humble pays off."

Gibbs began picking up offers last summer leading to a big boom in his junior season playing for one of the best teams in the nation, St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. The team only lost one game in 2019, to Mater Dei High School, on the way to a championship against De La Salle.

