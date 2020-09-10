When the calendar turned on September 1, thousands of rising junior high school football players received their first direct calls from college football coaches.

Apple Valley quarterback Jayden Denegal was no exception. The 3-star, "pro-style" QB with eight early offers is feeling the love. He's been offered by Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, Utah, Colorado, Michigan State, Colorado State and Oregon State.

"My recruitment has picked up a lot since September 1, I've had a lot of coaches contact me," Denegal said. "That first day was very overwhelming. There were a lot of calls, responses, tweets, it was a lot. To me, it's pretty fun. I like the experience of getting the mail and getting the texts."

Arkansas offered Denegal less than a month after Kendal Briles was hired, one of only three quarterbacks offered in that first month of the Pittman era. He's currently one of 12 available targets for the Hogs in the 2022 class and one of two in California. They made sure to be amongst the first to reach out when the clock struck midnight on September 1.

"It's been going great with Arkansas, I've had a lot of contact with some of the coaches," Denegal said. "I know it's a great fan base and I really like the school."

The Razorbacks haven't ever had California as a hot recruiting bed but for a top quarterback prospect like 6-foot-5, 225-pound Denegal, distance isn't as important as fit.