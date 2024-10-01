"Here’s what was funny — before he got hurt, I believe he was Freshman of the Week three times," Calipari said. "Like, ‘Well he just struggled.’ No, he was playing great. Then he got hurt and he never really bounced back from that. He had a couple things, but he didn’t."

While speaking to the media Monday, Calipari said an ankle injury suffered against Miami on Nov. 28 was partly to blame for some of Wagner’s deficiencies. Wagner missed a handful of games due to the injury and was never the same because of it, according to Calipari.

Though he had his moments as a freshman last season, Wagner only averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound point guard shot 40.5% from the field and an underwhelming 29.2% from three, but only turned the ball over 1.5 times per contest.

Wagner, the former No. 6 overall high school prospect in the class of 2023, was viewed as Calipari's next big-time NBA Draft prospect akin to names like Tyrese Maxey or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

One of three former Kentucky transfers to join John Calipari at Arkansas during the offseason, sophomore guard D.J. Wagner has never been a stranger to high expectations throughout his basketball career.

Now viewed as an X-factor for an Arkansas team full of freshmen and transfer newcomers, Wagner has taken it upon himself to become a vocal leader for the Hogs, according to Calipari.

"I think he’s healthy," Calipari said. "I think he’s more athletic than he was. The kid lives in the gym. He knows how to read his body now — when I need to step back, or when I can be uncomfortable and it’s good for me. But I’m expecting a lot from him. You want his leadership. When you walk into my gym, the voice you hear is his. That’s the voice you hear, which means he’s into his team."

As a member of the Wildcats, Wagner had 10 double-digit performances with two 20-point+ outings prior to his ankle injury. Like most freshmen in the SEC, Wagner had to learn what did and didn't work against college-level athletes, but there's still more room to grow.

"Now, I want him to play, do what you do, fail fast," Calipari said. "There’s some stuff that you did in high school that you can’t do in the SEC. Fail fast, learn, try it. After the third time, I’m looking, ‘Do you understand that doesn’t work now?’ I want him to go be who he is.

"Unbelievably coachable player, maybe one of the best I’ve ever had. If you tell him something, he does it that moment, right then. And then I blow the whistle and say, ‘Do you guys understand? I just told him and look what he did. He does it. Will the rest of you catch up to this? Just know that whatever we’re doing is to help you as a player and help the team.’"

Up next, Arkansas basketball will play charity exhibition matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 25 and the TCU Horned Frogs at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 1. Be sure to tune in to HawgBeat for offseason updates on the Hoop Hogs ahead of season tip-off.