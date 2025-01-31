Calipari 'needs more' from Razorbacks' frontcourt

Aidoo is a Preseason All-SEC selection and even if he isn't 100%, the Razorbacks need him to improve. Calipari outlined Thursday the things he needs Aidoo to do to make an impact on the court.

Part of Aidoo's up-and-down play is that he missed a big chunk of offseason work with a foot injury and is still, according to head coach John Calipari, not fully healthy.

The four main players — Jonas Aidoo, Zvonimir Ivisic, Trevon Brazile and Adou Thiero — have all had solid individual performances throughout the season, but most of them haven't been able to show that consistently. The only one who has been consistent is Thiero, who is the team's leading scorer at 16.1 points per game and the leading rebounder at 6.2 per game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) have had their share of struggles to start Southeastern Conference play, and one big part of that has been an inconsistent frontcourt.

"Sprint that floor, fly up and down (the court), don’t be behind the action," Calipari said Thursday. "Go block a shot. You’re capable of doing that. Go get blocks and now give us some offensive rebounding. Go get that. We’ll throw you the ball some. We’re going to put you in high splits where you’re a passer. He can do all that."

Ivisic had a slow start to league play, but has shown improvement in the last couple games. He scored 10 points against Georgia and had 14 against Oklahoma, and also blocked three shots and had six rebounds against the Sooners.

"Z has an impact on the game," Calipari said. "He’s just got to play lower, be in there playing harder, longer. We do need to throw those guys the ball. We’ve worked on it, so yes, we need to throw them the ball."

Ivisic said after the loss to Oklahoma last Saturday that he feels like he's gotten more physical, which has led to his increased level of play.

"I feel like I started fighting more," Ivisic said. "As coach told me in the beginning, 'I want you to be physical. I want you to be tough, not soft. I don't want you, you know, to be pushed around.' And I think I got better at it. I was working on it as much as I could waiting for my opportunity and then that's it."

Still, for Arkansas to win more games and play its way back onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, that has to become the norm for Ivisic.

The main issue the Razorbacks have had this season has been in the rebounding department. In all of their SEC losses, they've lost the rebounding battle and are in the bottom half of the SEC in most rebounding categories outside of team defensive rebounds, where they're ranked sixth.

One player who can help with that is Karter Knox, Arkansas' freshman forward. He has come along well in the last few games and will be relied upon to increase the Hogs' physicality in that area.

"Can (Knox) shoot the three? Yeah," Calipari said. "But he’s a physical offensive rebounder, driver, great free-throw shooter, get fouled, and then make some threes. He defends. He’s physical. He has really made strides."

Arkansas will face a tough test in that regard Saturday, when the Hogs play Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are second in the SEC in defensive rebounds (29.5 RPG) and fourth in the SEC in total rebounds (40.7 RPG).

The Razorbacks and Wildcats will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.