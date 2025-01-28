Calipari needs patience from Richmond in point guard role

Arkansas has a point guard problem, one that can be partially solved if freshman Billy Richmond practices patience and slows his game down occasionally.

Richmond's slight role increase at the lead-man position isn't necessarily ideal, but Boogie Fland's right thumb injury has left coach John Calipari no other choice.

For the most part, Richmond's fast-playing pace is a positive on the defensive side — his 13.5 defensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom, ranks best for Arkansas guards not named Karter Knox (14.0), his 2.4 block percentage is better than any guard on the team and his 2.4 steal percentage falls just behind Adou Thero (3.8), Trevon Brazile (2.5) and Fland (2.5) — but that doesn't always translate on the other end of the court.

That's why, as much as possible, Calipari opts to play the experienced DJ Wagner at point guard. Wagner averages 34.4 minutes per game and leads the Razorbacks in percentage of minutes played (85.8), with the next closest healthy Hog being Thiero at 67.6%.

Playing that frequently isn't sustainable for the entire season, which is precisely why Calipari needs Richmond to stop playing 100 miles per hour at all times.

"I've been talking with Billy, I want Billy to play more, he's got to slow down," Calipari said during his coach show Monday. "You know what I'm saying? Defensively and rebounding (are great) — but offensively, you got to slow down my man. Slow your mind, be more patient, because I'm telling you, Billy impacts the game. He impacts the game. And so, he could be in there as our point guard, he really can."