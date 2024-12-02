Advertisement
Published Dec 2, 2024
Cam Ball returning to Arkansas in 2025
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks got good news on Monday as defensive lineman Cam Ball announced on social media he is returning to the program in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound pass rusher will return for his fifth season with the Razorbacks in 2025 and will be a much-needed piece to an Arkansas defensive line that will need a veteran presence.

This past season, Ball started all 12 games on the defensive line and registered 42 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He graded out with a 66.5 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus — 70.6 in rush defense, 58 in pass rush and 71.5 in coverage.

Ball came to Arkansas as a three-star prospect in the class of 2021 out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He redshirted his first season and played mostly in a reserve role for two seasons before he became a full-time starter this past fall.

Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.

