Cam Ball returning to Arkansas in 2025

The Arkansas Razorbacks got good news on Monday as defensive lineman Cam Ball announced on social media he is returning to the program in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound pass rusher will return for his fifth season with the Razorbacks in 2025 and will be a much-needed piece to an Arkansas defensive line that will need a veteran presence.

This past season, Ball started all 12 games on the defensive line and registered 42 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He graded out with a 66.5 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus — 70.6 in rush defense, 58 in pass rush and 71.5 in coverage.