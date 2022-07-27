Cameron Little named to Groza Award Watch list

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football players continue to rack up pre-season honors and find themselves on more and more award watch list. Today, it is sophomore kicker Cam Little’s turn to be acknowledged, as he is one of 30 players on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the best kicker in college football.

Little came to Arkansas with high expectations as a Kohl’s five-star kicker and the second-ranked kicker in the country. He immediately started as a Razorback, giving fans and coaches alike a sense of security on PATs and most field goal attempts.

As the season wore on, the coaching staff’s and the fanbase’s confidence in Little grew as he kept knocking down longer and longer kicks. He finished his true freshman season making all 46 of his PATs and was 20 out of 24 in field goal attempts. His season-long was a 51-yarder against Mississippi State, which ended up being the difference in the Razorbacks’ three-point victory over the Bulldogs.

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be named Nov. 3, before the three finalists are announced Nov. 22. The winner will be revealed Dec. 8 on ESPN's College Football Awards.

Little and the Hogs are set to begin the 2022 season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a 2:30 p.m. start time Sept. 3.