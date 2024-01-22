Arkansas has checked off almost every notable achievement in its recent dominant run under head coach Dave Van Horn. Six-straight 40+ win seasons? Check. Multiple SEC championships? Check. Golden Spikes Award Winner? Check.

Only one thing remains for this Razorbacks’ program to reach the upper echelon of college baseball’s elite: a national championship.

Ranked by D1 Baseball as the No. 3 overall team in the nation ahead of the season, Arkansas has everything on paper for another run to Omaha. Returning All-American starters, a highly-ranked group of transfers and the second-best high school recruiting class according to Perfect Game gives fans hope that this is finally the year to seal the deal.

Here’s why Van Horn and the Hogs have what it takes to win the first national championship in program history.