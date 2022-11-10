Rankings, previous wins and team talent can all be thrown out the window just about anytime Arkansas and LSU meet on the gridiron.

Since 2007, the Razorbacks are 3-3 against LSU when it is ranked in the top-10. After a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama last weekend, the Tigers enter Saturday's matchup in Fayetteville ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff poll.

With the Golden Boot on the line and an Arkansas team that will be trying to bounce back from an ugly 21-19 loss to Liberty, things could get interesting in Fayetteville.

"You know how this game means to the state and the fans and everybody," Arkansas tight end Trey Knox said on Tuesday. "It's just a different level of preparation. Playing for a trophy is always big. It doesn't matter who you're playing, but playing for a trophy is big. So, we're just going to try and keep the Boot here."

The Hogs managed to bring the Boot back home for the first time since 2015 with a 16-13 overtime win in Baton Rouge last season. That win came over a struggling LSU team with an Arkansas team that was looking to make it three victories in a row.