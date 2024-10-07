Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors

Following Arkansas' (4-2, 2-1 SEC) 19-14 win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium, two Razorbacks earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Arkansas redshirt junior left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. and redshirt freshman backup quarterback Malachi Singleton earned recognition from the SEC office for their performances.

Carmona was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after securing the edge against a talented Volunteers defensive line, which recorded a season-low two sacks during the contest. According to Pro Football Focus, Carmona earned a 60.4 offensive grade and an 84.0 pass-block grade versus Tennessee.

"Man, I was so proud of our offensive line in that aspect," head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday. "We go through the first half, and we had a little empty protection once. They brought two off the edge on us and Taylen had to scramble out of there, but I just kept saying on the headsets, ‘we’re really protecting him well. We’re really protecting him well.'"

It's the second time of the season that Carmona has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Aug. 31 was the previous), and he is the first Arkansas offensive lineman to win an SEC weekly award multiple times in a season since Ricky Stromberg in 2022.