Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors

Following Arkansas' (4-2, 2-1 SEC) 19-14 win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium, two Razorbacks earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Arkansas redshirt junior left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. and redshirt freshman backup quarterback Malachi Singleton earned recognition from the SEC office for their performances.
RELATED: Arkansas football program, fans united entering bye week
Carmona was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after securing the edge against a talented Volunteers defensive line, which recorded a season-low two sacks during the contest. According to Pro Football Focus, Carmona earned a 60.4 offensive grade and an 84.0 pass-block grade versus Tennessee.
"Man, I was so proud of our offensive line in that aspect," head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday. "We go through the first half, and we had a little empty protection once. They brought two off the edge on us and Taylen had to scramble out of there, but I just kept saying on the headsets, ‘we’re really protecting him well. We’re really protecting him well.'"
It's the second time of the season that Carmona has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Aug. 31 was the previous), and he is the first Arkansas offensive lineman to win an SEC weekly award multiple times in a season since Ricky Stromberg in 2022.
Singleton was named SEC Freshman of the Week after scoring the game-winning touchdown with 1:17 minutes remaining against the Volunteers. The former four-star completed 2-of-3 passes for 31 yards and rushed four times for 15 yards while stepping in for injured starting quarterback Taylen Green.
"He was phenomenal," Pittman said. "He ran it very, very well. He scored a touchdown there to go ahead. He's been here a long time and hadn't got to play. To go in there and score the winning touchdown with the help of ten other guys has to be really fulfilling for him. I'm really happy for him."
RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Tennessee 2024 - Defense
The last time a Razorback quarterback earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors was in 2017, when Cole Kelley accomplished the feat following a 38-37 win at Ole Miss on Oct. 28.
RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Tennessee 2024 - Offense
Arkansas will now enter a bye week following the big win. Next up, the Hogs will host the LSU Tigers on Oct. 19 for a game that has a 5:00-7:00 p.m CT kickoff window as of now.