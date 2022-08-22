Catalon named AP preseason Second Team All-American

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was named an Associated Press preseason Second Team All-American on Monday.

Catalon landed on the second-team defense to go with his honors of preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News. The redshirt junior is also on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Despite missing a chunk of last season due to a torn labrum, Catalon remains one of the top safeties in the SEC. He tallied 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in six games last year.

He was an AP First-Team All-SEC selection after the 2020 season and entered last season as an AP preseason Second-Team All-American as well.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Catalon was named to the first-team All-SEC and a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America teams. That season he had 99 total tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Hogs are now just under two weeks away from the start of the season, which will be at 2:30 p.m. CT on September 3 against Cincinnati in Fayetteville.