Catalon named to Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list

Arkansas S Jalen Catalon continued his offseason run of dominance by being named one of 35 players to the preseason Jim Thorpe Award watchlist Monday morning. The award, established in 1986, is given annually to college football's top defensive back.

Despite missing seven games in 2021 due to a season-ending shoulder injury, Catalon racked up 46 total tackles - good for eighth on the Razorback defense.

Catalon's injury hasn't stopped the media from heaping preseason praise onto the junior out of Mansfield, Texas (Legacy). In addition to the Thorpe Award watch list, he's received Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-America, Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-SEC and First Team Preseason All-SEC praise.

The Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. The screening committee monitors all defensive backs throughout the season, including watch list players, and narrows the field to up to 15 semifinalists in October.

The committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.