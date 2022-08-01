Catalon, Pool land on Bednarik Award watch list

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool were both named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

The pair are two of 90 defensive players listed on this year’s watch list. Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 1, and the three finalists for the award will be unveiled on Nov. 22.

The winner of the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J., on March 10, 2023.

Despite missing a chunk of last season due to a torn labrum, Catalon remains one of the top safeties in the SEC. He tallied 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in six games last year.

He was an AP First-Team All-SEC selection after the 2020 season and entered last season as an AP preseason Second-Team All-American.

Pool led Arkansas with 125 total tackles last season, and he is just 60 tackles away from taking over as the leading-tackler in Razorback football history. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the AP and the coaches last season.

The Hogs are now just under a month away from the start of the season, which is set for September 3 against Cincinnati.