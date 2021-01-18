The season is over, but honors continue to roll in for Jalen Catalon.

Arkansas’ star safety was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team on Monday, following a standout redshirt freshman season.

Catalon is the Razorbacks’ first FWAA Freshman All-American since linebacker Dre Greenlaw in 2015 and the 10th since the organization starting recognizing them in 2001.

The Texas native finished the 2020 season with 99 tackles, including two for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His three interceptions were the most by an Arkansas safety since Ross Rasner also had three in 2012, while his 99 tackles were the most by an Arkansas defensive back since 2007, when safety Matt Hewitt made 118.

In addition to this honor, Catalon was a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP, second-team All-SEC pick by the conference’s coaches, third-team All-America selection by Phil Steele, Freshman All-America pick by The Athletic and one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.