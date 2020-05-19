Three years ago, Missouri was rolling with a 20-game winning streak and top-20 ranking when it welcomed Arkansas to Columbia.

A wide-eyed freshman catcher named A.J. Lewis watched from the dugout as his teammates with the Tigers dropped two of three to the Razorbacks, completely unaware that he’d eventually be on the other side of the field.

“It was probably one of the best hitting teams I’ve ever seen in my life,” Lewis recalled. “They hit the ball all over the yard. I remember (Chad) Spanberger hit a ball that I think hasn’t landed.”

That Arkansas team hit 83 home runs and went on to host a regional, laying the groundwork for back-to-back trips to the College World Series over the next two seasons - including a runner-up finish in 2018.

With the Razorbacks seemingly on the verge of their first national title, they were just what Lewis was looking for as a graduate transfer in his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now at Eastern Kentucky, he quickly narrowed his choices down to a pair of SEC West foes and ultimately picked Arkansas because he felt it was a better fit.

“I was just looking for somewhere that I would be able to go ahead and win a national championship,” Lewis said. “I feel very comfortable with the coaches. They have a good thing going over there.”

On the surface, Lewis’ commitment to the Razorbacks might raise some eyebrows because it came just days after they landed another graduate transfer catcher in Robert Emery from San Francisco.

However, it makes more sense when you did a little deeper. Despite growing up in big cities in completely different parts of the country - Chicago and San Francisco, respectively - and their schools being separated by multiple time zones, Lewis and Emery are close friends thanks to their time together with the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League, the premier collegiate summer league.

“We were roommates this summer in the Cape and we spent a lot of time together,” Lewis said. “We still talked post-baseball this summer. We just had a really good time and enjoy each other’s company.”

There also isn’t too much concern over playing time because he understands it’s impossible to catch every inning of every game. The position can wear your body down over the course of a season and head coach Dave Van Horn has always liked having a capable backup.

The two graduate transfers could platoon, plus Lewis said he’s also played first base, third base and both corner outfield spots during his collegiate career. That versatility is a welcome addition to Emery, who also isn’t concerned about playing time.