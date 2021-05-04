 HawgBeat - CATCHING UP: OL signee Devon Manuel talks prep, excitement ahead of arrival
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 09:29:34 -0500') }} football Edit

CATCHING UP: OL signee Devon Manuel talks prep, excitement ahead of arrival

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Arkansas had a whopping 13 early enrollees from their 2021 class and the rest of the group isn't far behind–hitting the Hill for the first summer semester at the end of May.

HawgBeat reporter Nikki Chavanelle sat down with a one-on-one chat with 3-star, 6-foot-9 offensive line signee Devon Manuel to see how he's been preparing for his move from his small hometown of Sunrise, Louisiana to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Check out the interview and don't forget to subscribe to the HawgBeat Youtube channel for more content ahead of the summer enrollees' arrivals.

