After practice Sunday night, Morris gathered the team and simulated a field goal with kicker Connor Limpert, Grand Morgan and D'Vone McClure, announcing after the kick that all three walk-ons would receive full scholarships to the University of Arkansas.

Now it shouldn't have come to anybody as a surprise that Arkansas head coach Chad Morris decided to reward a walk-on with a full scholarship in his first year as a head coach but could anyone have guessed he'd award three Razorbacks with full scholarships?

Three guys who are always ready for everything: @grantmorgan15 , @connorlimpert & D’Vone McClure. That’s why they’re now on scholarship. 😁 #WPS #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/zngRZd76Gs

Grant Morgan, an Arkansas native from Greenwood high school, is set to play his second season for the Razorbacks as a second-string linebacker. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker has made big strides since redshirting his freshman season, he was the ninth top tackler in the Hogs' 2017 season with 38 in 12 games. Morgan's older brother Drew Morgan was a wideout for the Hogs from 2013-16.

Starting kicker for the Razorbacks Connor Limpert went 8-9 last season and has had a very consistent fall camp. The lefty was also 33 for 34 on extra points and he'll be the kicker for kick-offs in 2018 as well. Limpert won the starting job from former Arkansas kicker Cole Hedlund after he missed two easy field goals against TCU.

Last but not least, Chad Morris also rewarded sophomore linebacker from Rixey, Arkansas D'Vone McClure with a scholarship. McClure was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 4th round of the MLB draft and played four seasons in their minor league system. McClure played wide receiver as a freshman and had one tackle on special teams after playing five games in 2016. He left the team for the 2017 season only to return to play defense for John Chavis and the Hogs.

These three new scholarship players should put the Hogs right at 85 scholarships for the season.