Chad Morris is getting some of the gang back together on the Hill from his days on the Hilltop, hiring former secondary coach Jess Loepp in an offensive analyst role. Arkansas had several analyst positions open up after the 2018 season with Corey Chamblin returning to the CFL, Tyler Paschal taking a head coaching job here in Arkansas at Des Arc and GJ Kinne going to work for the Eagles.

Loepp coached with Morris at SMU for three seasons, but did not join him when he made the move to Arkansas in the winter of 2017, instead taking a job at Prosper High School as a teacher, football coach and track coach.

A former All-Lone Star conference linebacker at Central Oklahoma, Loepp first worked with Chad Morris at Lake Travis High School, helping the team reach an undefeated state championship title in 2008 but that was just his first stint working with Morris.

Loepp spent his first three professional coaching seasons at Tulsa as a graduate assistant coach (2003-05), one year as the Director of High School Relations (2009) and six years as a full-time assistant coach (2007, 2010-2014). He was also Tulsa's recruiting coordinator in 2007.

Morris left behind his entire defensive staff from SMU when he made the move to Arkansas but did bring director of recruiting and analyst Mark Smith, moving him into the cornerbacks coach role.