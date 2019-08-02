Chad Morris 'impressed' with QBs on Day 1 of fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE — It was only one practice and they weren’t even in pads, but Chad Morris liked what he saw from his quarterbacks Friday evening.
Although the battle between graduate transfers Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel will continue to heat up as the Razorbacks get deeper into fall camp, they were both sharp on Day 1.
“I was very impressed,” Morris said. “They were all working together, they were very accurate and communicating when something wasn’t right or they didn’t like a look.
“They were talking, and talking to each other. I was very impressed. I thought the ball was jumping out of their hands extremely well.”
During the 20-minute portion of practice open to the media, Hicks took snaps with the first-team offense, followed by Starkel running with the second unit.
