Each week the head coaches in the SEC are made available to the media via teleconference on Wednesdays.

Check out the latest from Chad Morris and Mark Stoops with our notes and full audio below.

Key notes and quotes from Morris on the SEC call:

-It provides great continuity when you’re able to have the same group out there on offense and we’ve only had one or two games with that. It’s given us depth though, and it’s helped us continue to build. It’s good to get them back.

-It’s been quite awhile since we’ve played Kentucky and you’d like to see a little more frequency with those games.

-You have to play with low pad level on those (Kentucky) defensive linemen. Those three returning starters are big, physical and they do a great job separating. It’s going to be a battle at the line of scrimmage, like it is every week in this league.

-We’ll look and see how today goes in practice with Colton (Jackson), we’ll see if he’s available for Saturday. Jordan Jones is also wait-and-see. Ty Clary will be full-go today.

-Tyson Morris got his scholarship because of the way his teammates respond to him and the way he comes to work everyday. He got some production for us last year and he’s grown on that this year, especially in a room that’s been depleted with injuries.