Every week the SEC head coaches are made available to the media via teleconference.

Here's tidbits from Chad Morris's time on the call plus the full audio from Morris and Alabama head coach Nick Saban:

- "We know we have an incredible opponent and opportunity this weekend. There's a reason they're ranked No.1 in the country."

- "The Alabama defense is extremely sound. The freshmen are dynamic players and difference makers. The secondary is as good as there is in college football"

- (OL Growth) We have to protect our quarterback more than we did last week. They got pressure on him even when they were just rushing four. Our guys are continuing to grow, we're growing them up early, Stromberg is one of those guys. We just have to continue to get better and get first downs.

- (Hicks' health) No decision has been made on who will start. Hicks worked through the soreness on Tuesday, I thought he did some good things and he made it through practice.

- (Colton Jackson's health) He got out there yesterday and was unable to complete practice, will re-evaluate today.

- (On Alabama backup Mac Jones and minimal film study) He's got to play in 6 of the last 7 games so we've got some. He's the backup at Alabama so he's obviously a really good football player. We've got to take great angles and get him down.

- (On John Stephen Jones taking one reps in practice Tuesday) That's part of practice and we work different things in different periods. We'll continue to bring those guys along. That's something we've done for the last 2-3 weeks to get those guys some reps.

- (On media setting the narrative) It's just about us locking arms, blocking out the noise, staying focused on our task. Keep your head down and keep working.