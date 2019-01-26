Chad Morris Offers In-State Freshmen James Jointer, E'Marion Harris
There weren't too many prospects on Arkansas's campus this Saturday, the first prospect day of the recruiting cycle, with elite offers but quite a few left with new offers from the Hogs. Two of the new offers were in-state freshmen E'Marion Harris and James Jointer Jr.
Harris is the son of former Razorback defensive end Elliot Harris and it was just a matter of time before the Hogs offered the now-6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle. Harris was one bookend on the Joe T. Robinson offensive line, his brother, a senior, was the other.
The Arkansas native picked up an Alabama offer very early on, before he even started varsity football. Texas State is the only other school in early on this young giant.
The second in-state offer was more of a surprise, even to its recipient.
"Coach Craddock talked to me and asked me if I wanted to be offered a scholarship from the University of Arkansas," Jointer said. "I immediately broke down in tears. I grew up a Hog fan, cheering for McFadden. I've had a couple people compare me to him so I love it."
Jointer didn't start his freshman year on varsity but played his way up there for the post-season. Prospect day was Jointers second visit to the Hill in the last six months, he also came up from Little Rock for the Alabama game. Jointer has 4.5 speed and averaged nine yards per carry in 2018.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Razorbacks' first big recruiting weekend of the cycle.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.