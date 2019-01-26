There weren't too many prospects on Arkansas's campus this Saturday, the first prospect day of the recruiting cycle, with elite offers but quite a few left with new offers from the Hogs. Two of the new offers were in-state freshmen E'Marion Harris and James Jointer Jr.

Harris is the son of former Razorback defensive end Elliot Harris and it was just a matter of time before the Hogs offered the now-6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle. Harris was one bookend on the Joe T. Robinson offensive line, his brother, a senior, was the other.

The Arkansas native picked up an Alabama offer very early on, before he even started varsity football. Texas State is the only other school in early on this young giant.