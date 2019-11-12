Elite 11 quarterback and son of Chad Morris, Chandler Morris is now officially off the list of Arkansas's 2020 commits after the removal of the head coach on Saturday.

A two-time state champion for Highland Park, Morris has 11 other Division-I offers and he's been lighting it up this season with 2,818 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a completion rating of 70.6. He's also added 447 yards rushing with 15 more TDs to lead HP to a 9-1 record.

Morris joins all other six Arkansas commits from Texas in his decommitment: Marshall, Texas wide receiver Savion Williams, Houston, Texas running back John Gentry, Crockett, Texas tight end Allen Horace, Austin, Texas wide receiver Mason Mangum and Carthage, Texas athlete Kelvontay Dixon and Dallas tight end Brandon Frazier.

Arkansas has been in contact with in-state quarterback Jacolby Criswell since Morris's firing on Saturday but he's still committed to UNC and exploring other options as well.