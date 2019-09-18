Each week Chad Morris makes himself available to the media on the SEC coaches' teleconference. Check out tidbits and the full audio from today's interview:

~Bumper Pool "worked out" yesterday (he was in green)... Hayden Henry is "questionable" for practice this afternoon.

~SJSU is a big pressure defense... They had some busts in the first two weeks, but Morris thinks they'll be more fundamentally sound coming off an open date.

~When asked about offering Ricky Stromberg late in the process, Morris said he ultimately pulled the trigger because of how highly opposing high school coaches in the Tulsa area spoke of him. There was some concern about his size, but he just couldn't overlook what those coaches were telling him.

~The offensive line as a whole graded out as highly as they have since Morris has been here vs. Colorado State.

~Morris was really sad about the news of Collin Hill's third ACL tear. Said he reached out to Coach Bobo and that Joe Foucha was pretty upset about it, too.