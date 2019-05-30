Second year Arkansas head coach Chad Morris answered questions for the media at SEC meetings, check out what he had to say on some hot-button issues:

Chad Morris on Transfers and Transfer Portal:



"Well, first of all, everyone talks about the portal. It's not the portal that's the problem. I'm always in favor of what's best for the student-athlete. Some guys want to play early and some don't fit a system and they want an opportunity to leave, that's their right. They need to know what kind of waters they're walking into, there might be more players in the portal than scholarships available."

"You want to be able to have a chance to sit down and talk to a player, but now they can just go to compliance. You can find out from Twitter first. I knew several that were going to put their name in and it was after lengthy discussions. One guy came to me and said, 'I made a mistake. I'm going to come back out.'"

Chad Morris on Texas and recruiting:

"We've signed or committed 18 players from Texas in my 17 months, that's more than Arkansas has done in 5-6 years combined."

Chad Morris on What he Wants from the QBs this Summer:

"The leadership of our team will be formed this summer and we want it to be player-lead. It's all got to be started by our quarterbacks. Building relationships. They're going to be above and beyond with film and preparation. Our quarterback room is going to be very competitive."

Coach Morris on Hicks' and Starkel's experience:

"Well, Ben has played in our system and not only that, we recruited him out of high school. He's actually sat in the exact same spot for a 2-10 team and he was the quarterback that pulled us out of the hole.

"Nick has played in this league, won in this league. He has a big time arm. His challenge this summer is to get up to speed on the offense. Ben has the knowledge of the offense right now. It'll be a great competition this summer. We're fortunate because we do have QB depth right now."

Chad Morris on Recruiting National Recruits:

"It hasn't become easier. Not right now. Looking back to Clemson and having our footprint, that's how we were going to build that program, now they're going national. We'll get to that point. Our footprint is Arkansas, Memphis, Tulsa, Texas. Once we climb the SEC ladder, then we can go national. We're not there yet. Doesn't mean we won't recruit nationally but he'd have to have a connection back into the state of Arkansas."