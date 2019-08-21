FAYETTEVILLE — One of the recurring issues on Arkansas’ defense the last several years has been depth at linebacker.

Former head coach Bret Bielema admitted he didn’t recruit as many players at the position as he probably should and the Razorbacks have felt it when starters went down with injuries.

It sounds like they’re slowly digging themselves out of that hole by developing a true two-deep rotation at linebacker during fall camp, according to defensive coordinator John Chavis.