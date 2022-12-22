The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks have made it through what head coach Eric Musselman referred to as the first chapter of the season. His squad sits with an 11-1 record, and it is just four points away from being unblemished entering SEC play.

Arkansas' lone loss came in its second game at the Maui Invitational, when then-No. 10 Creighton defeated the Hogs, 90-87. The Bluejays are 0-6 since that game, while the Razorbacks are 7-0 since.

"We’re three points away from being undefeated," Musselman said after Wednesday's win over UNC Asheville. "I thought our schedule was harder this year than it had been in the other years at least that I’ve been here."

As the Hogs look ahead to starting conference play at LSU next Wednesday, HawgBeat decided to take a deeper look into how efficient the Razorbacks have been through the first segment of the season.

Here's more on that, plus notes, tidbits, stats and more: