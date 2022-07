Checking in on former Hogs in the NBA Summer League

As head coach Eric Musselman and company gear up for what should be an exciting 2022-23 season, eight former Razorbacks are participating in NBA Summer League competition.

This summer, the exhibition games have been split into three separate categories. Play began July 2 in the California Classic before shifting to Salt Lake City on July 5. The traditional stop in Las Vegas, now known as the NBA2K23 League, began July 7 and runs through Sunday.

Former All-American guard JD Notae, a key piece of the 2021-22 Hogs, joined NBA champion Moses Moody with the Golden State Warriors. Also in the Western Conference are guard Mason Jones, fresh off a first-team All-NBA G League nomination, of the Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jaylin Williams, who was recently drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Forward Justin Smith teamed up with guard Isaiah Joe on the Philadelphia 76ers. Rounding out the group are Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Umude and journeyman Dusty Hannahs, who found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here is how each of the former Hogs have performed so far: