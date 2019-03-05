FAYETTEVILLE -- Chelsea Dungee picked up a pair of honors Tuesday.

The sophomore was tabbed to the All-SEC second team by the Associated Press and conference coaches, becoming the first Arkansas player to earn postseason All-SEC honors since Jessica Jackson in 2016.

A transfer from Oklahoma who had to sit out last season, Dungee finished the regular season averaging 19.5 points, which ranked second in the SEC, as well as 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Her 584 points are the fourth most for a single season in UA history and 346 of them came in SEC play, shattering Shameka Christon's UA record for most points in conference games.

Dungee has done a lot of damage at the free throw line, where she's made 81.9 percent of her attempts. Her 172 made free throws leads the SEC and ranks fifth in Division I.

Arkansas enters this week's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., as the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Georgia at 5 p.m. Thursday.