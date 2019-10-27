FAYETTEVILLE - On a night with very few good moments, in a season with very few bright spots, Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady once again made the play of the night. O'Grady caught a pass from John Stephen Jones behind the line of scrimmage and ran it in for an 8-yard touchdown, the Hogs' only score in the 48-7 loss to Alabama on the road.

That touchdown, O'Grady's third of the season and 12th in his four-year college career, broke Arkansas's school record for touchdowns by a tight end set by current Washington Redskin Jeremy Sprinkle in 2016. Former Mackey Award winner D.J. Williams is third in the record books with 10.

Sprinkle, a fifth round NFL draft pick, accumulated his 11 touchdowns in his sophomore through senior year. O'Grady caught one his freshman year, two his sophomore year, led the team with six his junior year and has three this year.

Unfortunately, the loss put quite a damper on O'Grady's accomplishment on Saturday night.

"I hate to say it but it doesn't really matter to me, I'd much rather win," O'Grady said. "It's awesome, it's an honor I guess, but it's frustrating because we're losing. An individual record doesn't really mean much to me right now."

The Fayetteville native has caught three or more passes in each game he's played this season after missing the opener against Portland State.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound tight end has a team-high 372 receiving yards, bolstered by a 62-yard touchdown reception in which he famously broke several tackles from Colorado State players to rumble into the endzone. That play made the SEC's top plays of the season through six weeks, coming in at No. 2.

O'Grady is coached by former Razorback, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. who has now coached three of Arkansas's top five tight ends in school history: O'Grady, Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle.