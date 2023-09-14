The ability to fight through adversity is a strength of all winning players, and Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. has been tested through the first two games of the season.

After an MCL injury held him back for a good portion of fall camp, the former Freshman All-SEC linebacker was not a stand-along starter entering Week 1, as Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas and Paul had an "OR" between their name on the depth chart and Thomas got the start in the 56-13 win over Western Carolina.

Against the Catamounts, Paul made five total tackles and things were looking good up until he was ejected from the game in the second half with an obvious targeting call — something that left him sidelined in the first half of the 28-6 win over Kent State in Week 2.

After battling the injury and not running out with the first team defense in the opener, Paul then had to fight the fact that he wouldn't be able to play for an entire half in Week 2. That wasn't an issue for the natural-born leader.

"The mindset I had going into the game was really just to dominate," Paul said. "I sat out the first half due to a targeting call from last week, so I didn't get to play the whole game. Going in I just wanted to make an impact. Coach Pittman put a real emphasis on that.

"He came up to me numerous times in practice telling me you're not going to be out there in the first half, but when you get out there you need to basically introduce yourself again and things like that. So, when I got out there, I just thought to myself I needed to make plays and put my name back out there."

Some players might crack under the circumstances that Paul has dealt with this season. Instead, he took advantage of the opportunity to be more vocal and to lead the players around him.

"Honestly, I really didn't look at it as a frustrating aspect," Paul said. "I just looked at it as sitting back and being a leader. Just sitting back and coaching up the guys like Brad Spence and things like that. Just keeping the energy alive on the sidelines. I understand that I was injured and I had gotten the targeting call and things like that, but that doesn't stop the leadership aspect of things.

"So, I prided myself on being vocal with the guys and keeping their spirits high. There really wasn't any frustration because I knew our defense was in good hands with the guys that would display it out there. They did a great job throughout the week preparing themselves, so I was confident."

Now full-go and available to play, Paul said he is excited to compete in a complete game with the Razorback defense against BYU in Week 3. His contributions on the field will be massive for a defense that has already performed well in the first two weeks of the season.

"You know, this is my first real game, playing a full game and things like that," Paul said. "Just to get in front of the Razorback crowd and just the atmosphere and the energy that they bring, I just know it's going to be a great Saturday. I sat back and just prided myself on once I come back, I've got a lot to make up for, and that's fine.

"I just want to sit back and first off, like Antonio (Grier) said, just thank God for everything and just go out and play my best brand of football. I'm excited. I'm anxious. I'm ready."

Grier — a redshirt senior linebacker who transferred in from South Florida — has played a lot of college football. Despite being a veteran himself, Grier said Paul's character still stands out to him.

"He's a real stand-up guy," Greir said. "He's not only my teammate, my brother, he's also my fraternity brother. I was able to watch him go through things within his fraternity and was able to help him out. That was a great experience for me as well as him, kind of brought our bond together off the field, which is surely more important because I'm going to fight for him even more on the field.

"He's a great guy, great kid, stand-up guy like I said. I know he'll go for you. I know that for sure. Great leader. He doesn't stop talking on the sidelines. Sometimes, I have to tell him to be quiet. He doesn't stop talking. Good energized guy, always energized whether it's lift or always asking questions in meetings and taking notes and stuff like that. He's a great person, really a great person to be around."

On his first-ever play as a member of the Arkansas football team, Grier intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. It's the second pick-six in as many games for the Razorbacks' defense, as freshman linebacker Brad Spence housed one against Western Carolina in Week 1. Paul believes he's next man up.

"I sat back in the linebacker room the other day and I said, ‘Man, I gotta be next,'" Paul said. "I’ve got to be next to catch a pick six. I was just messing around with those guys and telling them Brad Spence’s first series out there he caught a pick six. And then Antonio’s first play of him being a Razorback was a pick six, so I was like, ‘Man, I got to be next.’

"It’s not really a competition. We’re all happy for each other. Like I said, when Antonio caught his pick six, you could see the happiest people out there was the linebackers because we like to see success from each other. But yeah, I want to be next.’

Paul will have his pick-six opportunity on Saturday, as Arkansas faces off against BYU on Sept. 16 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

"He’s such a really good kid, he’s a hard-worker, but he has special speed," Pittman said of Paul. "He can make plays a little faster than what a lot of guys can. You know and I know a yard difference, half-yard difference is a big deal in being able to get a guy on the ground. I think what we’ve got to do is get confidence in him first and then he’ll get it into the — it’ll wear over to the team. I think he’s going to have a really good game."