Cinderella run ends in finals, Hogs lose another SEC title game

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
Arkansas' magical run through the SEC Tournament ended at the hands of Goliath on Sunday.

After knocking off No. 2 seed South Carolina and No. 3 seed Texas A&M en route to the championship game, the Razorbacks were beat soundly by top-seed Mississippi State 101-70 in Greenville, S.C.

Ultimately, Arkansas had no answer for SEC Player of the Year Teaira McCowan, the Bulldogs' 6-foot-7 post. She was one of three Mississippi State players with at least 20 points, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Despite the result, Chelsea Dungee still managed to score a team-high 24 points to give her an SEC Tournament-record 103 points. She broke the record previously held by Tennessee's Shelia Collins (90 points in 1985).

With a 20-14 overall record, Arkansas now must wait until March 18 to find out if it did enough to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid or if it will be playing in the WNIT.

The loss is something that has unfortunately become common for the Razorbacks, as they have won only two SEC Tournament championship games since joining the conference in the early 1990s.

Sunday dropped them to 2-27 all-time in such games. Here is the updated list...

(NOTE: This includes only SEC Tournament championship games featuring head-to-head matchups, so it doesn't include things like track meets and golf events that include all 14 teams.)

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Florida

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

