HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas is using the exact same lineup as Friday night, but LSU has made some minor changes to its lineup. Giovanni DiGiacomo and Cade Doughty flipped spots, as did Brody Drost and Zach Arnold.

With the bases loaded, Christian Franklin hit a two-run single to start the scoring. He now has three hits and seven RBIs in his last three at bats.

Robert Moore followed with a triple that cleared the bases and made it 4-0. Then, after a strikeout by Casey Opitz, Cullen Smith hit a double down the right field line for another RBI.