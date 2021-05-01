CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at LSU (doubleheader)
Pregame Notes (Game 1)
Arkansas is using the exact same lineup as Friday night, but LSU has made some minor changes to its lineup. Giovanni DiGiacomo and Cade Doughty flipped spots, as did Brody Drost and Zach Arnold.
Full lineups are listed below.
T-1st: Arkansas 5, LSU 0
With the bases loaded, Christian Franklin hit a two-run single to start the scoring. He now has three hits and seven RBIs in his last three at bats.
Robert Moore followed with a triple that cleared the bases and made it 4-0. Then, after a strikeout by Casey Opitz, Cullen Smith hit a double down the right field line for another RBI.
First pitch: Game 1 - 2 p.m. CT / Game 2 - 6:30 p.m. CT (at least one hour between games)
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (Game 1 link / Game 2 link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Large crowds await Hogs in Baton Rouge (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and LSU
~LSU's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home run tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Franklin's 5 RBIs help Hogs win series opener
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Tre' Morgan - 1B
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Dylan Crews - RF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Gavin Dugas - LF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Giovanni DiGiacomo - CF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Cade Doughty - 3B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Jordan Thompson - SS
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Brody Drost - DH
|
8. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
8. Zach Arnold - 2B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Alex Milazzo - C
|
Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette
|
Pitching: RHP AJ Labas