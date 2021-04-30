Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas begins its series at LSU on Friday. (Phil Elson/Twitter)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn is essentially using the same lineup as last week at South Carolina, but with Cullen Smith starting at third base. It's also worth noting that Smith will wear No. 24 on Friday because his usual jersey, No. 14, missed the flight to Baton Rouge, according to the Arkansas baseball Twitter account. Full lineups for both teams are listed below.

T-7th: Arkansas 2, LSU 0

Matt Goodheart broke up Landon Marceaux's no-hitter with a leadoff single. After a pop out by Cayden Wallace, Brady Slavens hit a single up the middle and Goodheart went first to third on the play. Because the throw from center went to third, Slavens also took second. That set up a two-run single by Christian Franklin that broke the scoreless tie.

T-8th: Arkansas 7, LSU 0

With the bases loaded and two outs, Brady Slavens doubled Arkansas' lead with a two-run single. Christian Franklin added even more insurance with a three-run homer.

FINAL - Arkansas 7, LSU 0

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) In-depth preview: Large crowds await Hogs in Baton Rouge (FREE) ~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and LSU ~LSU's top hitters ~Stat comparison ~Notes and tidbits ~Stat of the Week ~Home run tracker

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT