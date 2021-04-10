Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Follow along as Arkansas and Ole Miss begin their series with a doubleheader Saturday. (SEC Media Portal)

Game 2 Pregame Notes

Arkansas is using a completely different lineup in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Braydon Webb replaces Zack Gregory in left after the latter left the first game with an injury, Charlie Welch is the designated hitter, Dylan Leach is catching and Casey Opitz is playing first base. The full lineups for both teams are listed below.

Game 1 Pregame Notes

Jacob Nesbit is getting the start at third base, and hitting in the 9 hole, for Arkansas on Friday, while Zack Gregory is getting the nod in left field. That means Cullen Smith and Braydon Webb will at least start the game on the bench. Cael Baker is starting at first base for Ole Miss, replacing the injured Tim Elko. Full lineups are listed below.

B-1st: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Ole Miss strikes first, as Hayden Dunhurt hit a two-out double into the right field corner that drove in two runs.

B-3rd: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 0

Kevin Graham drives in another run for the Rebels with a single following a double by Peyton Chatagnier.

T-6th: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 3

Arkansas was hitless through five innings, but Matt Goodheart led off the sixth with a single and moved to second on a walk by Brady Slavens. That set up Christian Franklin's RBI single to get the Razorbacks on the board. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Casey Opitz hit a deep fly ball to left field that was plenty deep enough to score a run. The sacrifice fly pulls the Hogs within one. Gregory followed with a bloop single to tie the game.

T-7th: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

With the bases loaded, Christian Franklin drew a walk to give Arkansas its first lead of the game. Then a wild pitch scored another run.

T-8th: Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 3

The Razorbacks put together a two-out rally in the eighth, with Cayden Wallace eventually driving in two more runs on a double.

FINAL (GAME 1) - Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 3

Starting Lineups (Game 2) Arkansas Ole Miss 1. Braydon Webb - LF 1. Jacob Gonzalez - SS 2. Christian Franklin - CF 2. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B 3. Cayden Wallace - RF 3. Kevin Graham - LF 4. Charlie Welch - DH 4. Hayden Dunhurst - C 5. Dylan Leach - C 5. Justin Bench - 3B 6. Casey Opitz - 1B 6. TJ McCants - CF 7. Robert Moore - 2B 7. Hayden Leatherwood - RF 8. Jalen Battles - SS 8. Ben Van Cleve - DH 9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B 9. Trey LaFleur - 1B Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette Pitching: LHP Doug Nikhazy