Follow along as Arkansas and Ole Miss play a big rubber match Sunday afternoon. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Dave Van Horn has gone back to a more traditional lineup for the rubber match. Braydon Webb is still in left field after Zack Gregory suffered an injury in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Cullen Smith is making his first appearance of the weekend, starting at third base for Jacob Nesbit. Ole Miss is using almost the same lineup as Game 2 of the doubleheader, but Ben Van Cleve and Hayden Leatherwood flipped spots in the lineup and Cael Baker - who started Game 1 - is back in the lineup at first base.

T-2nd: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 0

After a leadoff walk by Christian Franklin and single by Casey Opitz, Cullen Smith crushed a three-run home run to center. It's the first time this weekend that Arkansas struck first. Jalen Battles followed with a single and then Braydon Webb hit a two-run home run.

T-3rd: Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 0

Jalen Battles' single falls in front of the left fielder for an RBI. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Robert Moore hit a deep fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly. It was also deep enough to allow Battles to tag up to third and he scored on Matt Goodheart's RBI single. For good measure, Wallace hit a three-run home run into the left field bullpen off another Ole Miss reliever.

B-3rd: Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 5

Ole Miss gets on the board with an RBI single by Peyton Chatagnier. A couple of batters later, Hayden Dunhurst added an RBI single that chased starter Lael Lockhart. Facing reliever Ryan Costeiu, Justin Bench hit a three-run home run to really get the Rebels back into the game.

B-5th: Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 6

A leadoff double by Peyton Chatagnier turns into a run, as he moved to third on one ground out and then scored on Hayden Dunhurst's ground out.

T-6th: Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 6

Facing another Ole Miss reliever, Jalen Battles delivered an RBI single on a line drive right up the middle. Braydon Webb and Robert Moore followed with back-to-back walks, the latter of which came with the bases loaded and brought in another run. The first pitch by a new Ole Miss pitcher hit Matt Goodheart in the foot, bringing in another run.

B-6th: Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 11

After loading the bases with three straight walks, Ole Miss got a two-out, bases-clearing double by Peyton Chatagnier. Then Kevin Graham followed with a monster two-run home run, pulling the Rebels within three.

B-7th: Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 14

After back-to-back singles off Jaxon Wiggins, Arkansas turned to Kevin Kopps. He gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Ben Van Cleve and Hayden Leatherwood. Then Calvin Harris grounded into a fielder's choice that drove in another run to tie it up.

T-8th: Arkansas 17, Ole Miss 14

Hitless in his first five at bats, Brady Slavens delivered a two-run double with two outs to regain the lead for Arkansas. Christian Franklin followed with an RBI single.

T-9th: Arkansas 18, Ole Miss 14

The Razorbacks tack on another run when Ole Miss throws the ball away on a sacrifice bunt by Braydon Webb.

FINAL - Arkansas 18, Ole Miss 14

