CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Georgia (SEC Tourney)

Follow along as Arkansas takes on Georgia at the 2021 SEC Tournament on Wednesday. (SEC Baseball)

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn is sticking with mostly the same order he used in the regular-season finale against Florida, with Matt Goodheart hitting leadoff. Zack Gregory is starting in left field and will now bat ninth. Full lineups for both teams are listed below.

B-2nd: Arkansas 6, Georgia 0

After getting back-to-back walks to start the inning, Arkansas struck first on an RBI double by Cullen Smith. With runners on second and third, Jalen Battles hit a fly ball that landed between three Georgia fielders for a hit. That drove in another run. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Cayden Wallace drew a four-pitch walk to bring in another run. Brady Slavens followed with an infield RBI single and the throw by the second baseman was off line, with the error allowing another run to score. Slavens was injured on the play and had to leave the game. The Razorbacks tacked on one more run thanks to another error on a failed pickoff attempt.

B-4th: Arkansas 7, Georgia 0

With the bases loaded and one out, Christian Franklin hit a deep fly ball to center. It was easily caught, but plenty deep for a sacrifice fly.

B-5th: Arkansas 10, Georgia 0

Cullen Smith led off the fifth inning with a home run. Later in the inning, Wallace and Franklin drew bases-loaded walks to add another couple of runs.

-------------------------------------- First pitch: 4:35 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Listen: Click here (FREE) In-depth preview: Hogs head to Hoover for SEC Tourney (FREE) ~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Georgia ~Stat comparison ~SEC Tournament facts ~Home Run Tracker

