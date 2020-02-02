The Razorbacks are trying to fill key positions of need with players who can come in and help immediately, including defensive tackle where they lost their two starters from 2019. A big step towards that this weekend was hosting Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly. The staff was sure to tell him how vital Kelly could be to the squad in 2020.

“The visit went very well,” Kelly said. “I can see the whole university surrounded by great people that are trying to change the program around. So it was a good visit. I am going to my family and we are probably going to make a decision coming soon."

Kelly only entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, so Arkansas is the only visit he's taken since. He also doesn't have any more visits planned and things are looking good for the Hogs chances.

The Kansas native got to spend plenty of time with his would-be position coach Derrick LeBlanc and he liked what LeBlanc had to say and show him.

“He seems like a good guy,” Kelly said. “We got a chance to do some football stuff. He got a chance to show me his teaching style and he seems to know what he is talking about.”

At 6-foot-4, 247-pounds coming out of high school, Kelly was a Rivals250 4-star and a great size to play defensive end, but he ended up transitioning to defensive tackle in 2018 and he's up to 305 pounds now.