Chase Harrell has always looked the part of an All-SEC pass catcher, but he took it to another level this summer, adding 20 pounds to move from wide receiver to tight end.

There's no doubt he's the pride and joy of Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Tru Carroll, who called Harrell "an action figure," but tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. has just one season to turn Harrell into a reliable, consistent player.

Harrell, 6-foot-4, was brought in as a grad transfer from Kansas by Justin Stepp right before fall camp began in 2018 due to the team's severe lack of size at wideout. At Kansas, Harrell only recorded 30 receptions in three years, including a redshirt freshman season, but despite little production on a bad Jayhawks team, he was able to do work in the classroom to graduate with two years of eligibility left.

That clock is ticking though.