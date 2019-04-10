For those who follow recruiting for their favorite college football team, perhaps no position has more intrigue than quarterback. Arkansas fans still don't know who the 2020 quarterback commit (or commits) will be, but Joe Craddock and the staff have already moved on from offering new juniors and are now focusing on finding a great fit for the 2021 class. They offered just eight quarterbacks before landing dual-threat KJ Jefferson for 2019, they've offered 11 2020 quarterbacks to secure one or two, and now they're up to six offers for the 2021 class. Jefferson ended up the second-highest ranked quarterback on the offer sheet by signing day. Arkansas's offense can get very dynamic with a dual-threat quarterback, but the staff has also targeted pro-style guys, which they've found success with before as long as the other pieces like wide receiver and running back are up to snuff. We're taking a closer look at the six early 2021 offers, how they played their sophomore season, what their recruitment looks like and more. Today, we're focusing on Houston North Shore dual-threat Dematrius Davis Jr. ICYMI: Closer Look at Georgia 2021 QB Offer Aaron McLaughlin

North Shore High School was one of the most terrifyingly good Texas high school football teams in 2018, so it was inevitable that the quarterback that led the team on the historic run to a state championship started picking up offers from all over the nation. Davis and the offense scored no less than 35 points each game and even racked up 70 in their last regular season game. Offers started pouring in once he threw this ball to steal the win from Duncanville with three seconds to play in the championship at AT&T stadium.

Wow North Shore beats Duncanville on a Hail Mary #UILState pic.twitter.com/UTpg8d8HFm — Homer (@HsTx82) December 23, 2018