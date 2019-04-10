Closer Look at Arkansas 2021 Quarterback Offers: Dematrius Davis Jr.
For those who follow recruiting for their favorite college football team, perhaps no position has more intrigue than quarterback.
Arkansas fans still don't know who the 2020 quarterback commit (or commits) will be, but Joe Craddock and the staff have already moved on from offering new juniors and are now focusing on finding a great fit for the 2021 class.
They offered just eight quarterbacks before landing dual-threat KJ Jefferson for 2019, they've offered 11 2020 quarterbacks to secure one or two, and now they're up to six offers for the 2021 class. Jefferson ended up the second-highest ranked quarterback on the offer sheet by signing day.
Arkansas's offense can get very dynamic with a dual-threat quarterback, but the staff has also targeted pro-style guys, which they've found success with before as long as the other pieces like wide receiver and running back are up to snuff.
We're taking a closer look at the six early 2021 offers, how they played their sophomore season, what their recruitment looks like and more. Today, we're focusing on Houston North Shore dual-threat Dematrius Davis Jr.
North Shore High School was one of the most terrifyingly good Texas high school football teams in 2018, so it was inevitable that the quarterback that led the team on the historic run to a state championship started picking up offers from all over the nation. Davis and the offense scored no less than 35 points each game and even racked up 70 in their last regular season game.
Offers started pouring in once he threw this ball to steal the win from Duncanville with three seconds to play in the championship at AT&T stadium.
Wow North Shore beats Duncanville on a Hail Mary #UILState pic.twitter.com/UTpg8d8HFm— Homer (@HsTx82) December 23, 2018
Arkansas was his fourth Power 5 offer and second SEC offer behind LSU in January. The Aggies followed suit and they were the second in Power 5 in Texas to offer, after Baylor. He now has 19 offers to play college football.
He's attended junior days at all three SEC schools that've offered, including Arkansas. He's also visited Tulsa and Florida State so he's definitely trying to take in all his options early.
Davis is one of three 2021 quarterbacks with offers who've visited already, joining Aaron McLaughlin, who has visited twice, and Brock Vandagriff.
SOPHOMORE STATS: 268 passes, 71.6% completion, 3,350 yards passing, 421 yards rushing; 43 TD’s passing, 6 rushing
SCOUTING REPORT:
"Can make throws in any situation; on the run, in the pocket, under duress. Has elite pocket presence already. It is very rare for a QB of his age to be able to climb the pocket and step up to deliver strikes downfield. Even with pressure in his face or collapsing the pocket around him, shows toughness and ability to deliver accurate balls. Has good mobility both in and out of the pocket. Can send him on designed runs, but doesn’t have elite speed (runs a 4.8 40). Definitely quicker than fast, very shifty, makes oncoming tacklers miss in a variety of ways.
"Will only get better, already has a big body. Throws a great fade ball, want to see him put more routes on tape but he is a great thrower from the pocket and has the ability to make a defense pay if they don’t respect his ability to leave the pocket. Love his tape." - Jacob Carmichael