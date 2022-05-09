 Closer look at Arkansas Razorbacks' corner outfield trio: Zack Gregory, Chris Lanzilli, Jace Bohrofen
Closer look at Arkansas' corner outfield trio: Gregory, Lanzilli, Bohrofen

Jace Bohrofen (left), Chris Lanzilli (middle) and Zack Gregory (right) have rotated at the two corner outfield spots. (Arkansas Athletics)
Jace Bohrofen (left), Chris Lanzilli (middle) and Zack Gregory (right) have rotated at the two corner outfield spots. (Arkansas Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has mixed up his lineup more and more over the past few weeks. The corner outfield spots have probably changed the most from game to game.

The right and left field positions are normally filled by two of three players: sophomore Jace Bohrofen, junior Zack Gregory and graduate transfer Chris Lanzilli. When the season started, senior Brady Slavens started in right field, but he has since resorted to first base and designated hitter.

The usual explanation for why one guy started over another is the matchup with the opposing pitcher. So, let’s take a look at what the stats say on these guys…

Zack Gregory

Gregory is almost always parked in the nine-hole when he finds his name in the lineup. He had a brief stint as the leadoff hitter and has a handful of games batting sixth, seventh or eighth, but in 27 of his 35 starts, he’s been at the very bottom of the order.

The Keller, Texas, native is hitting .260 across the 38 games in which he’s seen action, which is the third-worst among Arkansas’ nine regulars.

Despite the lower average, Gregory’s .466 on-base percentage is easily the team’s highest. Though he just barely does not qualify for the SEC’s minimum of 75% games played (he is at 72%), that OBP would rank fourth in the conference.

