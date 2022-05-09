Closer look at Arkansas' corner outfield trio: Gregory, Lanzilli, Bohrofen

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has mixed up his lineup more and more over the past few weeks. The corner outfield spots have probably changed the most from game to game.

The right and left field positions are normally filled by two of three players: sophomore Jace Bohrofen, junior Zack Gregory and graduate transfer Chris Lanzilli. When the season started, senior Brady Slavens started in right field, but he has since resorted to first base and designated hitter.

The usual explanation for why one guy started over another is the matchup with the opposing pitcher. So, let’s take a look at what the stats say on these guys…