Barring transfers, Arkansas's quarterback room in 2021 will include John Stephen Jones, K.J. Jefferson, Chandler Morris and an unknown true freshman quarterback. Some fans worry it'll be tough to get an elite quarterback to sign behind the head coach's son but the team's record in 2019 will actually play a much larger role than any concerns about "nepotism" on the Hill. They've offered nine 2021 gun-slingers and four of them have already committed to some of the top programs in the nation. Brock Vandagriff, no. 1 ranked QB in the nation from Georgia, committed to Oklahoma this summer while Eli Stowers from Denton Ryan committed to A&M. Georgia QB Carlos Del Rio was offered in 2018 and he camped at Arkansas in June, then committed to Florida. Despite visiting Arkansas several times, Denmark HS QB Aaron McLaughlin decided to follow in the footsteps of ex-WR commit Ze'Vian Capers and spurned Arkansas for Auburn. The no. 5 ranked QB in the nation from California, Jake Garcia, cut a top 10 this summer that didn't include Arkansas and he's trending towards Miami. So far it hasn't been very encouraging for the Razorbacks with some of their top targets but there are still four very intriguing prospects on the board, two that have already visited, and more offers are likely on the way.

DATE OFFERED: January 23, 2019

TOP OFFERS: A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Houston, Ole Miss, Nebraska Arkansas offered Dematrius Davis Jr. a month after he led North Shore High School to a state championship title with a final second Hail Mary that will go down as one of the single greatest plays in Texas high school football history. He's since become one of the hottest prospects in the nation despite being the only nationally ranked QB under 6-feet. Davis visited Arkansas during spring football and had a good time but he's early in his process and has taken many visits including SMU, Houston, Tulsa, A&M, Florida State, Virginia Tech, LSU and Nebraska. Davis had 3,350 passing yards at a 71% clip with 43 passing touchdowns and he added 421 yards rushing with 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.

DATE OFFERED: June 11, 2019

TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Troy, UAB, Southern Miss Steam hasn't quite begun to pick up for rising junior Will Crowder out of Birmingham, Alabama. Crowder earned his Arkansas offer at camp this summer, getting offered right on the practice field by Chad Morris. Crowder threw for 1,932 yards with a 68 completion percentage and 17 touchdowns. After visiting Arkansas, Crowder went to see Tennessee and had plans to visit Auburn as well before they locked down McLaughlin. Crowder has a good connection with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock who also hails from Alabama.

DATE OFFERED: March 27, 2019

TOP OFFERS: Auburn, Miss St., Ole Miss, Arkansas Ty Keyes made a name for himself in Mississippi by throwing 53 touchdowns as a freshman and he hasn't slowed down as he heads into his junior season. His offer list is modest for a Rivals250 prospect with four of seven being SEC offers. All of his visits so far have been to Miss. St., Auburn and Ole Miss.

DATE OFFERED: May 4, 2018

TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Stanford, Oregon DC-area prospect Caleb Williams is the no. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He has 21 offers according to the Rivals database and he's already narrowing things down. He's visited Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Oregon and a few other programs but he's also showing a lot of interest in Stanford. Williams has not been to visit Arkansas and he doesn't follow the staff back on Twitter.

