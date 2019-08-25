Closer Look at Arkansas's Early 2021 Offers: Running Back
By the the time the Razorbacks hit the field in 2021, the current core of the running backs room will be gone leaving ASU transfer Trelon Smith, Alabama native A'montae Spivey and North Shore Hog commit John Gentry. The Razorbacks are still recruiting for a second running back to the 2020 class but they're getting in early on some elite rising juniors as well.
Arkansas has extended ten offers to running backs in the 2021 class ahead of the 2019 season and they're all undecided. The Hogs motto for this class is aim high, hit high. Out of the 10 the Razorbacks have offered, five are in the top 20 of the Rivals running back rankings already. Here is a closer look at Arkansas’ 2021 running back offers.
DATE OFFERED: March 3, 2018
TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida
Wheaton, a composite five star running back, is the overall No. 1 running back in the 2021 class. He holds offers from big time Universities such as Bama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. He received his offer from Arkansas in May of 2018, two months after visiting the program in March. This year, Wheaton has visited Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama. The blue chip back rushed for 1100 yards on 159 carries for 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. Wheaton is a dynamic running back with elusiveness, power, top end speed, and is not afraid of contact.
