By the the time the Razorbacks hit the field in 2021, the current core of the running backs room will be gone leaving ASU transfer Trelon Smith, Alabama native A'montae Spivey and North Shore Hog commit John Gentry. The Razorbacks are still recruiting for a second running back to the 2020 class but they're getting in early on some elite rising juniors as well.

Arkansas has extended ten offers to running backs in the 2021 class ahead of the 2019 season and they're all undecided. The Hogs motto for this class is aim high, hit high. Out of the 10 the Razorbacks have offered, five are in the top 20 of the Rivals running back rankings already. Here is a closer look at Arkansas’ 2021 running back offers.