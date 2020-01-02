Closer Look at Arkansas's Four Early Enrollees for 2020
Report day for the Razorbacks ahead of the spring semester is January 9th and the Hogs will have four new arrivals this year. Arkansas still has an opportunity to enroll any qualified JUCO or transfer prospects before the final day of enrollment on January 17th.
Last year, five of Arkansas's 10 early enrollees from the high school and JUCO ranks heavily contributed immediately to the team and this year the odds are probably similar despite the smaller pool.
Learn all about the four new Hogs who will be reporting on the 9th and their chances at early playing time:
Arkansas, which continues to search for more linebackers in the 2020 class, managed to gain the commitment and signature of Louisiana 3-star Kelin Burrle on early national signing day. Looking to enroll early, Burrle was in a time crunch so, without even visiting Fayetteville, he called the Hogs.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Louisiana native picked up plenty of early SEC offers including LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky and more but he ended up committing to UTSA with his teammate, also a current Arkansas target, Rae'Kwon Starks ahead of his junior season. Frank Wilson's firing at UTSA prompted the outside linebacker to reconsider his options and Sam Pittman was calling.
Burrle isn't very big so he'll need to add some weight before he sees the field but his natural instincts and on-field athleticism make him a candidate to break out after a year on the Hill. And who knows, with the Hogs' current menial depth at the position, Burrle could be pushed into some early snaps with a spring under his belt. Of Arkansas's returning scholarship linebackers, only three played more than six games in 2019.
2020 Linebackers Room
Deon Edwards - redshirt senior
Grant Morgan - redshirt senior
Hayden Henry - senior
Bumper Pool - junior
Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore
Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman
Jashaud Stewart - freshman
Kelin Burrle - freshman
Catrell Wallace - freshman
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news