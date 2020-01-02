Report day for the Razorbacks ahead of the spring semester is January 9th and the Hogs will have four new arrivals this year. Arkansas still has an opportunity to enroll any qualified JUCO or transfer prospects before the final day of enrollment on January 17th.

Last year, five of Arkansas's 10 early enrollees from the high school and JUCO ranks heavily contributed immediately to the team and this year the odds are probably similar despite the smaller pool.

Learn all about the four new Hogs who will be reporting on the 9th and their chances at early playing time: