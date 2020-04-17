Going into his senior season, new Arkansas commit Landon Rogers has just scratched the surface of his true potential.

Although listed as a pro-style quarterback in the Rivals database, the three-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview is actually more of a dual-threat whose athleticism gives him a ceiling “way up there,” according to his high school coach, Brad Bolding.

“He’s a student of the game, so he really works on his mechanics,” Bolding said. “There’s probably some people who may be a little ahead of him in that area - just a little, not much, he made huge gains in a year from his sophomore year - but man, his athleticism.”

One reason Rogers has managed to make those strides is that he has worked with record-breaking Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner since he was in ninth grade.

With Stoerner now working in Houston, they haven’t been able to work together as much. Instead, Parkview offensive coordinator Clay Bemberg has stepped up and helped develop Rogers as a quarterback.

Bemberg joined the Razorbacks as a walk-on center in 2006 and even appeared in a few games under noted quarterback guru Bobby Petrino. Bolding said he’s passing the knowledge he gained then on to Rogers. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re working together with Zoom calls and other ways of staying in touch.

“He has really, really worked with him hard from a classroom standpoint, just learning the game and understanding what people try to do to you defensively,” Bolding said. “He’s constantly in contact with him during these crazy times we’ve been in.”

Where Rogers really stands out, though, is his aforementioned athleticism. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he has been clocked at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.06 seconds in the shuttle.