HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Brad Harber discusses new LB commit Christopher Paul

NIKKI: Congrats on Chris's commitment. How has he grown in the time that you've known him?

COACH HARBER: Physically, we always joke, he just gets bigger and bigger and bigger. I'd hate to be his family and have to try to feed that joker. Last year, during the season, I think he played at 221. We did a free physical day two weeks ago and he came in weighing 247. I'm most proud of the way he's matured over the years. He was never a bad kid but you never know how kids are going to grow and accept leadership, and he's been that guy for us. He's a team player and a really positive guy. Can't say enough about his family. His dad is my middle school head football coach. His mom is a nurse. They're great people to work with, coach with and our families are really close as well.

NIKKI: Chris tells me he's on track to graduate early, how's he done in the classroom?

COACH HARBER: With his dad, Chris Paul Sr., being a coach here, we teach a lot of things as coaches and we start stressing the grades really early. Chris and the rest of the players have a deep understanding that it doesn't matter how great a football player you are, if you don't have the grades you're not going to play anywhere. He's better than a 3.0 student and he's never had any ISS or anything like that.

NIKKI: How big was he for your team and getting you all to the state final last season?